Group expanding and seeks volunteers

The UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists) board of directors recently held a reenergizing retreat and expanded its board of directors to better serve artists in the state. UMVA is reputed to be the oldest arts organization in the state with a 50+ year history of advocacy for Maine art and artists.

This volunteer-run group is seeking a volunteer webmaster for their website (www.theumva.org) as well as a treasurer and bookkeeper (who receives a small stipend). UMVA also welcomes non-artists to join to help us promote member artists and the arts in Maine. f you’d like to help us promote Maine arts & artists, please send an email through our website: https://www.theumva.org/contact-us. They will be creating an advisory board in the near future.

UMVA publishes the Maine Arts Journal, an on-line quarterly publication (https://maineartsjournal.com/); the New England Emmy Award-nominated film series Maine Masters, 19 compelling profiles of some of Maine’s most distinguished and often less recognized artists; and the UMVA Portland Gallery, at the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress Street, which features new shows every month by a wide variety of local artists and invited guests. An artists’ reception is generally held on the First Friday of every month.

The 19th episode of Maine Masters premiered in 2021 and featured artist Natasha Mayers. TRUTH TELLERS: Robert Shetterly’s Odyssey to Defend Our Democratic Ideals, is now in distribution following a year’s Impact Tour where a highlight was the screening at the National Portrait Gallery. A new Midcoast Chapter has been formed to better serve artists in the Midcoast region and it has produced two shows this past winter at the Camden Public Library and Waterfall Arts in Belfast.