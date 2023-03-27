ORONO — University of Maine will host Fresh Check Day on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the atrium outside of the bookstore in the Memorial Union.

Fresh Check Day is a concept created by the Jordan Porco Foundation that brings the whole campus community together to “check-in” on the mental health and wellness of college students. The event is free and has been organized by the Student Wellness Resource Center, as well as numerous university departments such as the Counseling Center with student volunteers and representatives of the Jordan Porco Foundation.

The event will include booths with positive peer-to-peer messaging and interactive exhibits combined with food, prizes and giveaways. This year’s event will also include a ball pit, mirror painting, a trail mix bar and other hands-on experiences. This is the university’s fifth Fresh Check Day, after hosting the first in 2019. For more information, visit the event website at freshcheckday.com/schools/university-of-maine-orono, or contact kevin.hudson1@maine.edu.