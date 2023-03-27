A Turner man died after crashing his car into the attached garage of Rep. Margaret Craven early Monday morning, the Sun Journal reports.

Brian Beaucage, 31 was driving at 1 a.m. on Russell Street in Lewiston when he lost control of the car, crossed the median and crashed into the brick garage of Craven’s home, according to the Sun Journal.

Emergency responders pronounced Beaucage dead at the scene. Craven, who was home at the time of the crash, was not injured.

“We are fine and people have been amazing,” she told the newspaper. “They’ve left flowers and notes and I haven’t even been able to go through all the calls yet.”

Officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash. Beaucage was also not wearing a seatbelt, police told the paper.

Craven has served terms in both the state House and Senate since 2002.