Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is honoring women leaders in healthcare as part of Women’s History Month. Featured here is a conversation with Denisa Brozman, MD, PhD, physician director of EMMC Medical Group, assistant lead physician for Inpatient Care, and medical director of Intermediate Care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. She grew up in a small town in Slovakia, Eastern Europe, where her parents and grandparents worked at a community hospital.

Dr. Brozman joined Northern Light Family Medicine and Residency in 2006 and later became a part of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center hospitalist team. She says, “It’s a pleasure to come to work every day. Our group is large, diverse, and full of clinicians who support each other and are energized with innovative ideas.”

In her spare time, Dr. Brozman enjoys watching her children grow, traveling with her family, reading, and experiencing Maine’s beautiful outdoors.

During the discussion, Dr. Brozman shares her thoughts on leadership, the benefits of having women in leadership positions, the challenges she faced in her career, and the importance of Women’s History Month.

When you began your career, did you know you wanted to be a leader?

Initially, I was solely focused on providing the best care for my patients. Over time, I became involved in various activities and projects that broadened my horizons and enhanced my sense of purpose.

What do you enjoy most about leading others?

I appreciate being part of a team, assisting in goal setting, strengthening its capabilities and confidence, unleashing its potential and achieving meaningful results together.

What are the benefits to having women in leadership?

In today’s world, the advantages of women in leadership positions should be evident. A society concerned about its future cannot afford to disregard the contributions that half of its members can provide.

What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership or a significant barrier in your career?

Balancing work and family life is a challenge many women face, as leadership requires significant time and energy. I am grateful to have a family that consistently offers support and encouragement.

How have you built confidence and/or resiliency over the course of your career?

By actively seeking and embracing constructive feedback on my actions and ideas, I have grown. I am thankful to those who have provided valuable lessons.

What are the ways you stay grounded and take care of yourself?

Connecting with people, fostering community, and helping others achieve their goals gives me strength. My family is my greatest source of happiness and support.

As a leader, how do you stay mindful of who’s at the table and who’s missing?

I ensure that the voices of those doing the work are valued. I listen to their suggestions and incorporate their input into our decision-making.

What advice would you give your 25-year-old self?

Life may require you to revise your plans multiple times. I moved between continents and changed my career, but the personal and professional experiences I’ve gained have been worth it.

What does Women’s History Month mean to you?

We create history every moment, but it’s essential to remember and be grateful to those who brought us to where we are today. What advice would you give to the next generation of female healthcare leaders?



Today’s society empowers women with a strong voice and the ability to make a better world. It is our responsibility to contribute and make a difference.