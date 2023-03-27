Over 300 nonprofits across Southern Maine benefit from the donations

SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, together with Paquin & Carroll Insurance, donated more than $660,000 to community organizations in 2022.

The donations supported more than 300 nonprofit organizations that provide shelter, food, fuel, mental health services and more. Supporting a breadth of organizations in the communities across Southern Maine demonstrates the mission of mutuality at SBSI.

“Supporting the critical work that charitable organizations achieve every day is an important part of our mission as a mutual organization,” said Bob Quentin, CEO of SBSI. “It is a privilege to play our part, and we are grateful for these organizations and the community of people involved in them.”

Some of the organizations that received support include: The Locker Project, Maine Needs, and Girl Scouts of Maine.

A part of the donations includes those voted on by the bank’s corporators, who were asked to choose additional causes to support in our community. Eight organizations received a gift: Caring Unlimited, Day One, My Place Teen Center, Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, Sweetser, Wayside Food Program, York County Community Action Corporation, and York County Shelter Programs.