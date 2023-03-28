BREWER — ATV Maine is pleased to announce that Stephanie Miller, owner of PRO-FOUND, a Steuben Marketing Agency, will speak at their upcoming annual banquet on April 15.

Miller will be presenting new strategies to increase ATV club memberships through the use of websites and online marketing. The event takes place at Jeff’s Catering, located at 15 Event Center Way. The banquet will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie Miller as our keynote speaker for this year’s annual banquet,” said John Raymond, president of ATV Maine. “With her expertise in marketing and website design, we are confident that she will share valuable knowledge and ideas to our members on how to grow their ATV clubs and increase membership.”

ATV Maine is a non-profit organization that represents over 3,500 ATV enthusiasts in Maine. The annual banquet is one of their biggest events of the year, attended by members from across the state to celebrate their shared passion for ATV riding and to discuss current issues affecting the ATV community.

“The invitation to present at the banquet is an honor,” stated Miller, “I look forward to meeting members of Maine’s many ATV Clubs and helping them navigate the digital terrain with web design services.” Her presentation, “Rev Up Your Online Strategy: Web Design Services For ATV Clubs,” will reveal for the first time the profound process she uses with clients to generate more leads, sales and profits.

The event invitation is available now on the ATV Maine website. RSVP by March 31. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.

For more information, please visit the ATV Maine website at https://atvmaine.org.

Miller reached a milestone of 15 years helping local businesses optimize their online presence. An Amazon best-selling author of “The Authority Mindset” and “Small Business Marketing Roadmaps,” she is described as having “made it to the other side and came back with a map for the rest of us.” PRO-FOUND was chosen by DesignRush as a Top US Content Marketing Agency in 2022.