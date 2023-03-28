University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a berry growing workshop on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Hancock County Extension office, 63 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth.

Raspberries and blackberries are among the favorite fruits of gardeners, but keeping the plants vigorous and productive can be a challenge in Maine’s climate. Extension small fruit specialist David Handley will take a detailed look at growing raspberries and blackberries, including variety selection, planting, pruning, trellising and pest management for successful harvests. Weather permitting, the session will include a demonstration in the garden.

There is no fee for the workshop; reservations are required by emailing sue.baez@maine.edu or calling 207-667-8212. Space is limited. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sue Baez at 207-667-8212.

This workshop is part of a monthly series on gardening topics held on Saturday mornings for Master Gardener Volunteers and members of the public.