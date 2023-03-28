PORTLAND — Hundreds of Maine teens and children will have the opportunity to participate in a weeklong, summer Catholic youth program (grades 1-12) dedicated to teaching the Gospel and deepening love for God and the Church.

Registration is now open for Totus Tuus 2023, which will be presented in ten Maine communities this summer: Houlton (June 18-23), Lewiston (June 18-23), Fort Kent (June 25-30), Jay and Farmington (June 25-30), Caribou (July 9-14), Scarborough (July 9-14), Bangor (July 23-28), Windham (July 23-28), Millinocket (July 30-August 4), and Brunswick (July 30-Aug. 4). To register or for more information, visit www.registertotustuusme.org.



The mission of Totus Tuus is to inspire in young people a true longing for holiness, a deep desire for daily conversion, and openness to their vocation by constantly challenging them to give themselves entirely to Christ through Mary and by strengthening their prayer lives in imitation of Her.

Totus Tuus leads participants on an age-appropriate encounter with the timeless treasures of the Catholic faith through dynamic and faith-filled content. The series has inspired countless young people to live the call of the Gospel in today’s world. Teams of men and women, including seminarians and college students, are hired each year through a rigorous selection process and spend the first two weeks of the summer in training. In collaboration with local pastors and parish coordinators, the teams spend the remainder of the summer traveling throughout the diocese conducting the program. Totus Tuus features daily Mass, prayer, classroom teaching, lunch, games, and more.

“Totus Tuus ego sum et omnia mea tua sunt” (“I am totally yours, and all that I have is yours”) begins the episcopal motto of the St. John Paul II. The program, originally developed in the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, has proven to be successful in explaining the teachings of the Catholic Church to young people in both rural and urban settings. Participation in the program has exceeded 300,000 people in the U.S.