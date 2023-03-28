Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

May common sense again return to our legislative halls. I’m writing in support of Rep. John Andrews’ bill LD 685, An Act to Codify That Freedom of Access Act and Freedom of Information Act Requests Are Not Hate Crimes. This bill is a much needed response to comments from a Maine School Management Association official who described parental involvement and inquiry as “hate speech.”

A moment of clarity here: Is it now a “hate crime” for parents and other concerned citizens to want to know what is being taught in our public schools? For us to want “transparency and accountability” is not an alien position.

Newsflash: Parents are the first teachers and bear the responsibility for the well-being of their children. Thus, we have a compelling interest to be aware and involved. Why do we have to fight so hard to challenge the state, just to retain rights over our own children?

So, legislators, please take note: Support LD 685 and the issue of parental involvement! Our children’s education is our future, and it must not fall into a false ideology — top heavy with critical race theory, gender dysphoria and climate change.

The following words of wisdom attributed to Abraham Lincoln serve as a strong warning to our society: “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”

Pat Truman

Hallowell