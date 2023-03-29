BANGOR — Northern Light Health is proud to support organ, eye, and tissue donation. Each April, we honor donors and their families, transplant recipients, and those who continue to wait during Donate Life Month. There is no greater gift than the gift of life, and the decision to make a difference begins with you.

Transplant teams throughout New England work with New England Donor Services to procure organs from suitable patients, then transplant the organs at transplant centers. While Northern Light Health hospitals do not perform transplants, we actively support organ, tissue, and eye donation.

In 2022, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recorded the following activity:

Eight organ donors, with 19 organs transplanted

NL-EMMC Ranked #15 of the top 15 Donor Potential Hospitals

One heart and one kidney accepted to research programs

Sixteen tissue donors with 55 tissues recovered

To read about the real-life donation stories of Alfred, Justin, and Madonna, and to become informed about organ donation and decide if joining the organ donor registry is right for you, visit http://www.northernlighthealth.org/donatelife.