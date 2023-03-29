SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a forest therapy walk on Sears Island on Saturday, April 8 from 9:45 a.m. to noon, led by Joanne Moesswilde. Immerse yourself in nature through the practice of forest therapy, also known as forest bathing. This is not a psychology session, nor is it a time when you need your swimsuit. Forest therapy is a practice that supports health and wellness through guided immersion in the forest to promote well being of both the land and people. In this guided outdoor experience, invitations are offered that invite us to slow down and notice the natural world all around us, enhancing our relationship with the more-than-human-world and ourselves.

Registration for this program is required, as space is limited. To sign up, email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org.

Upon receiving a confirmation email, participants joining us should bring clothing appropriate for the weather: coat, hat, gloves, rain gear, plus another layer in a small day pack to access as needed. This is to ensure you won’t get cold while we are sitting. Also please pack a water bottle, and a “crazy creek” style chair or an insulated pad to sit on if you have one. There will be a few pads to share as well. The distance walked will be approximately 1-2 miles, sometimes on uneven ground. Walking will be slow and interspersed with time sitting on the ground.

Moesswilde, a Registered Maine Guide and ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, leads forest therapy and outdoor adventures in the Midcoast area. Through forest therapy walks and other outdoor experiences, Joanne integrates her experience, love and knowledge of the outdoors to offer participants nature immersion opportunities that nurture our healthful re-connection to the land and ourselves and a time to re-wild the self.

To find out more about Moesswilde’s offerings, contact her at jmoesswilde@gmail.com or 207-323-9995. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.