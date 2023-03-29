Insurer offers generous tuition discounts to staff for online graduate programs

WATERVILLE — Thomas College is pleased to announce a partnership with MEMIC to extend graduate education to all its employees, whether they are fully remote, based in its Portland flagship location, or in its regional offices in Albany, New York, Glastonbury, Connecticut, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Tampa, Florida.



The partnership, which offers a generous tuition discount for selected Thomas online graduate programs, is intended to attract talent and support the professional growth of MEMIC’s approximately 500 employees.



The MEMIC Group provides workers’ compensation insurance to employers with an emphasis on workplace safety.

“As we build our book of business, we are proud to also help build the careers of our valued team members,” MEMIC Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Lamson said. “I can’t think of a partner as game-ready as Thomas College when it comes to offering online career building capabilities that will advance the expertise and broaden the career horizons of our MEMIC team members.”

Thomas College offers five online MBA programs and certificates of advanced study with concentrations in cybersecurity, human resource management, and project management.

“As a MEMIC board member, I am really excited about this new partnership,” Thomas College President Laurie G. Lachance said. “Thomas College’s graduate programming is designed to grow corporate talent and provide lifelong learning opportunities for employees who want to advance in their careers or learn a new area of expertise. This latest partnership is well aligned with that goal, and we are honored to be a preferred education provider to help MEMIC train and retain leaders within their organization.”

For more information on Thomas College’s graduate degree programs or becoming an employer partner, visit http://www.thomas.edu/gps.