Two people were injured in a car crash after fleeing when police attempted to perform a traffic stop on Tuesday in Jay.

The crash occurred after an officer with the Jay Police Department pulled over a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 due to a report that the Label Shopper at the Jay Plaza had been robbed at around 7:49 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle initially stopped, but then continued northbound on Main Street with police in pursuit, Moss said. The vehicle crashed near the Route 1 and Route 4 intersection in North Jay.

Vanessa Gordon, 33, of Livermore Falls and 38-year-old Joshua Allen of Farmington, both occupants of the Pontiac, were seriously injured in the crash. They were transported to local hospitals by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Gordon, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, had had her license revoked, Moss said.

The Maine State Police continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash, while the Jay Police Department is investigating the reported robbery.