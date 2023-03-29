A child that was reported missing from a West Virginia foster home in September 2022 was located in Portland on Wednesday.

The juvenile, who is not being named, was reported missing from the foster care home in Hillsboro, West Virginia in September, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

An investigation into the child’s disappearance led officials to believe they were staying at a Portland residence. They were located on Wednesday, and have been taken into state custody.

Further information about the investigation was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.