I recently interacted with an elective office holder in a fashion new and unfamiliar to me and wish to share the story. The short version is exemplary constituent service from the Bangor office of U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

My centenarian mother was due a refund of several hundred dollars from her 2020 income tax return that was filed in February 2021. Probably familiar to other taxpayers, written inquiries to the IRS via certified mail went unanswered, phone calls also were unanswered and the IRS “Where’s my Refund” website repeatedly replied with “No information available.” My eventual request in late January for assistance from Golden’s office was received cordially by a constituent services representative, who proceeded expeditiously to encourage the IRS to issue, with interest, the long-delayed refund.

Fellow readers of the BDN take note: constituent services is not just a political slogan; Golden’s Bangor office is approachable and willing to help.

Fredrica Smith

Orono