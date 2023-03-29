Lots of sun and mild temperatures will make Wednesday a great day to get outside.

Mainly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, while a sea breeze will keep temperatures in the mid- to high 40s at the coast and near 50 farther inland.

A powerful cold front will move through Maine after midnight Wednesday. A line of snow squalls will accompany the front, especially in the foothills, mountains and northern Maine.

Timing looks to be midnight to 4 a.m. for the line of squalls, later in northern and eastern Maine. Behind the front, very cold temperatures are expected for Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s, but with blustery winds all day it will feel like the teens and 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will rebound for Friday, when temperatures return to the 40s, with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Snow or rain will begin Friday evening, switching to all rain overnight.

Rain will continue through the early afternoon Saturday. It looks like a very mild day, with temperatures in the mid- to high 50s. It’s not out of the question to see highs in the 60s if we can clear out enough on Saturday afternoon.

Cooler weather moves in again Sunday, but the second half of the weekend looks much sunnier. Highs will be in the low 40s, with windy conditions and sunny skies.

Mild temperatures look to return as we head into the first week of April. It’s possible to see temperatures in the 50s again Monday and Tuesday.