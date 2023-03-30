A 45-year-old shellfish harvester has been identified as the man whose body was pulled from the Medomak River in Waldoboro on Wednesday evening.

Dale Boyington of Waldoboro had been out on a 12-foot skiff with two other people on the Medomak River after harvesting clams on a nearby island, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Boyington’s body was discovered near Hollis Point by a volunteer who joined the search effort for the capsized crew.

The boat sank due to rough water conditions, officials said.

The two other people accompanying Boyington were able to swim to the Dutch Neck shoreline, and one of them was treated at the scene for hypothermia. The other person was transported to a local hospital, and has since been released.

Boyington’s body has been transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, and an investigation is ongoing.