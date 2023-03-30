Thursday will cool with blustery winds across Maine.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s, but with blustery winds all day it will feel like the teens and 20s. But the skies will be mostly sunny.

The temperatures will rebound Friday, when highs return to the 40s. Clouds, however, will increase throughout the day

Snow or rain will begin Friday evening before becoming all rain overnight. That rain will continue through early Saturday afternoon.

Skies will begin to clear out late, and depending on how early that happens, some towns could see temperatures hit the 60-degree mark.

Cooler weather returns Sunday, but the second half of the weekend looks much sunnier. Highs will be in the low 40s with windy conditions and sunny skies.

Monday next week looks to be on the cooler side, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s and with a mix of sun and clouds.

No major storms are expected through the middle of next week, but there are chances for scattered shower on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in the 50s look likely for early and middle next week, and some models hint at the potential for much warmer temperatures.

Stay tuned, spring lovers, to the forecast heading into next week.