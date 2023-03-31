Maine now has new restrictions in effect to try and slow the spread of invasive emerald ash borers before they decimate the state’s ash tree population.

The Maine Forest Service has announced an expansion of its emergency order restricting the movement of ash trees, green ash waste, ash firewood and any other materials that emerald ash borers can catch a ride on.

The expansion follows the discovery of emerald ash borer infestations in Corinna and Newport in Penobscot County and Andover and Woodstock in Oxford County.

Officials say the infestations are suspected to be the direct result of human movement of emerald ash borers.

The expanded emergency order covers Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Waldo counties and parts of Aroostook, Franklin, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.

The order limits moving ash trees for planting, along with ash logs, pulpwood, lumber or firewood from areas that are harboring the insects.