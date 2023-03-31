The White House says Jill Biden will be coming to Maine next week.

The first lady will be traveling to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday, according to the White House.

“During the visits, the first lady will highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the president’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said in a statement.

It’s not clear yet where in Maine the first lady will visit.