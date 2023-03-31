Credit: CBS 13

Snow will move into Maine starting Friday evening, bringing light accumulations, before switching to rain, which will continue through much of Saturday.

Clouds will increase through the day on Friday. Precipitation will start as snow for most, especially away from the coast. Snow accumulations look to be 2 inches or less.

Rain will continue through much of the day Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s heading into the afternoon, especially as rain clears out late in the day.

Parts of Maine will be near or above 60 degrees, and the warm temperatures will spark off some afternoon thundershowers. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, especially in New Hampshire.

Skies clear out Saturday evening, and it should be nice and sunny on Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the low 40s and breezy winds.

A temperature roller coaster is expected next week. Monday will be in the 40s with a few showers. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with periods of rain through the day. Mild temperatures make a quick comeback Thursday, which looks like our first chance of widespread 60s this year. Skies look to be sunny at this time, and things may trend even warmer.