Periods of rain are expected to continue through the state Saturday.

Temperatures will likely climb into the 50s heading into the afternoon, especially as rain clears out later in the day, according to WGME meteorologist Ryan Munn.

The sun may peek out for a little while during the afternoon, sparking up some evening showers and storms. The chance is low but a few storms may be on the stronger side, especially in extreme southern regions of Maine and New Hampshire.

A Saturday evening storm is likely to bring high wind gusts.

Skies clear out at night, and the wind will pick up. Sunday, temperatures are expected to be much cooler with highs in the low 40s and breezy winds.