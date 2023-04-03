The Good Life Center, historic homestead of authors Helen and Scott Nearing, is pleased to welcome Susan and Ron Corl of Wooster, Ohio as the 2023 resident stewards. Ron is a furniture designer/maker and Susan is an artist and a retired college professor and librarian.



Susan and Ron lived on a 30-acre homestead in rural Ohio. They lived off the grid for twenty years in an owner built home and grew much of their food. Most of their experiences are documented on their blog: http://www.shinytinymansion.com. They are looking forward to continuing their life experiences at the Good Life Center.

Ron and Susan will bring a lifetime practice of organic gardening skills, composting, and creativity as well as their knowledge and first hand experience of creating a homestead to their work at the Good Life Center. They are excited to meet with visitors and share how the life and philosophy of the Nearings changed their lives. They are looking forward to becoming part of the local community and the legacy of the Good Life Center.