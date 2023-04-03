BELFAST – Belfast Flying Shoes presents another Community Dance & Contra Dance at the fellowship hall of the First Church in Belfast UCC on Friday, April 7.

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, led by Benjamin Foss & Willy Clemetson. The open band warms up at 6:00 and welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org

The 8 p.m. contra dance features Hannah Chamberlain calling, with music by Alden Robinson, Glen Loper & Benjamin Foss. With friendly enthusiasm and practiced precision, Chamberlain leads dances throughout Maine, including her hometown of Portland, where she co-organizes the Common Floor Contras. Robinson is well-known in Maine for his Irish and contra dance fiddling, in bands such as the Press Gang, Riptide, and Dance Panther. Loper plays mandolin and tenor banjo throughout the U.S. with a host of ensembles, including Stomp Rocket, Frigate, Riptide & Dance Panther. Multi-instrumentalist Foss is sought after as both an accompanist and a melody player, and is a regular fixture in the Waldo County music scene, from sessions to concerts. He’s also an instrument maker. All three musicians teach at Maine Fiddle Camp, the renowned summer music camp based in Montville.

The community dance features simple and accessible community dances for all ages, followed by the contras with gender-neutral role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, or schottische. All are welcome!

The First Church is at 8 Court Street in Belfast, with the entrance on Spring Street. Community Dance admission is $1 kids, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the contras is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For information, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s offerings are special programs, such as the upcoming May 4 musicians’ workshop and May 7 waltz workshop.