WATERVILLE — High school students from across the state gathered for an overnight IT and innovation competition, the Thomas Cup, this weekend.

The winners of this year’s Thomas Cup were “The Fellas” Parker Demelia, Samuel Tjalsma, Ben Cushman, Joseph Elliott, and Isaac Young from Poland Regional High School. Photo of winning team linked here.



Each member of the winning team receives $10,000 scholarships to Thomas College. Second-place winners earn $8,000 in scholarships and the third-place team wins $6,000.



Second-place team was “The Bruhzerkers” with students from Greely High School and Cheverus High School, including Brody Gifford, Quinn Richter, Liam Gordon, Corbin Richter, and Drew Flanders. Photo of second place team here.

Third-place team was “Stud Muffins” from Forest Hills Regional High School with Hiram Logston, Owen Lacasse, Jayden Feliberty, Mason Desjardins, and Braidan Welch. Photo of third place team here.

The Thomas Cup is a free event for Maine high schoolers in which teams of five students compete in science, technology, engineering, and innovation competitions for the chance to win their names on the Thomas Cup and receive scholarships to Thomas College worth up to $10,000 over four years. Competition areas include cyber defense, esports, computer science, and crime scene analysis.

