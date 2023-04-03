AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta, in collaboration with the Maine CareerCenter, will be hosting a job and resource fair on Wednesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kennebec Savings Bank Lounge, Randall Student Center at the UMA Augusta campus, located at 46 University Drive. The job fair is free and open to the public.

Whether hoping to find their first job, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this event. More than 20 hiring organizations, including several local employers, from a variety of industry sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. A few of the companies at the Job Fair include Kennebec Savings Bank; Maine Dept. of Corrections; Kidspeace; Maine Dept. of Health & Human Services; MaineGeneral Medical Center; Bath Iron Works; Kennebec Behavioral Health and more!

Job fairs are an essential tool to everyone’s job search. It’s an efficient use of time because job seekers get the chance to ask questions, practice their networking skills, and make important connections. Attending a job fair is also a great way for students and the public to connect face-to-face with employers, to network, and to build self-confidence as part of the job search process.

Haley Brown, Student Services coordinator, UMA states, “We are very excited to partner with the Maine CareerCenter to bring this event to UMA! It’s a win-win for both job seekers and employers because employers are able to meet a lot of great candidates, and job seekers can expand their professional network and potentially land their next job or internship.”

Job seekers that need their resume reviewed prior to the fair can contact Haley Brown, Student Services Coordinator at UMA for a free evaluation (hbrown120@maine.edu).

Job Fair Tips

Have a good sense of the position you want, and what you can bring to the role. Having a 30-60 second elevator pitch can serve you well in this type of environment because of the limited time you may have with each employer.

Bring several copies of your resume (more than you think you might need) and dress for success.

Research the companies you’re interested in talking with before the fair. This way, you can embed what you’ve learned into the conversations you have with recruiters.

Be open to talking with employers that you might not have considered before. Just because an employer is known for a specific product or service, they also have departments that support their work, such as IT, finance/accounting, and more.

For more information, please contact either Marc Libby, Maine CareerCenter consultant at 207-707-0228 or marc.libby@maine.gov, or Haley Brown, UMA Student Services coordinator at 207-621-3130 or hbrown120@maine.edu.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.