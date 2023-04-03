This story will be updated.

A section of parking spaces in downtown Bangor are closed due to a sinkhole.

The parking spaces immediately in front of 26 through 30 Main Street were closed on Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

Three parking spaces, in front of Happy Endings until the turning lane onto Broad Street, in front of Paddy Murphy’s, have been closed for the foreseeable future. Bangor Public Works officials hope to have repairs done by Tuesday.

Drivers are warned to exercise caution.