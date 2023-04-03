FREEPORT, Maine — Coffee By Design will reportedly close its coffeehouse located in the L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport.

The Maine-owned coffee company says L.L. Bean recently announced a multi-year, $50 million renovation and reimaging of its flagship store and campus. The renovation includes the space that currently houses the coffeehouse, which is causing the coffee shop to close.

“We opened our doors on May 19, 2008, and have enjoyed getting to know the community, and its hundreds of thousands of visitors over the years. Together we weathered COVID, marked milestones, celebrated successes, and experienced loss,” said Coffee By Design owner Mary Allen Lindemann. “We are grateful for our 15 years in Freeport, and to L.L. Bean for our partnership.”

The coffeehouse will close its doors on May 31. Coffee By Design says it is working to ensure as many of the Freeport team members have the opportunity to stay with the company as possible.