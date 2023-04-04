BANGOR — The Cornelia Cogswell Rossi Foundation has granted $500,000 to Northern Light Acadia Hospital to support the Acadia For All campaign.

The grant will assist Acadia Hospital in enhancing access to behavioral healthcare for Mainers though the construction of a new pediatric inpatient wing and the renovation of current spaces, providing private, single occupancy rooms for all patients. In addition, the Acadia For All campaign will expand access to outpatient geriatric services, strengthen programs for youth, and increase support of Acadia’s workforce through training and scholarships.

“We are grateful to the Cornelia Cogswell Rossi Foundation for this generous grant,” says Scott Oxley, MBA, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “On any given day, Mainers across the state can spend days, and even weeks, in emergency departments waiting for a psychiatric hospital bed. By expanding to provide more patient rooms, and investing in outpatient programs and our workforce, we can lead the way in providing more Mainers with behavioral health services they need and deserve. Support from the Rossi Foundation will help make this possible.”

“My colleagues and I are very pleased to assist Acadia Hospital in improving the delivery of critical public health services in Maine”, says John Raben, president of the Rossi Foundation. “This grant carries on the philanthropic vision of the late Dr. Joseph and Connie Rossi, who had a commitment to supporting efforts intended to benefit all the people of Maine, notably in the public health sector.”

The Rossi Foundation Inc is a private foundation located in Wilmington, Delaware.

To find out more about making a philanthropic commitment to the Acadia For All campaign, call Nichole Trainor at 207-973-6113 or visit northernlight.org/AcadiaForAll.