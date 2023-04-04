University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer food safety training for volunteer cooks in multiple locations beginning April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kennebec County office, 125 State Street, Augusta. Additional locations include Skowhegan on April 18; Falmouth on April 19; and Ellsworth on April 25. Two online sessions will also be offered.

“Cooking for Crowds” offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive the “Cooking for Crowds” manual specifically designed for volunteer cooks; a certificate of attendance; posters; and an instant-read thermometer. This class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 per person fee includes all materials. Find the full schedule and register at the event website. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471 (in Maine).