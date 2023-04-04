Central Maine Power is looking to raise its rates by another $10 a month.

CMP said it has to raise prices to invest in a more reliable electric grid, clean energy and better usage monitoring.

The proposed increase is for distribution only, not the electricity supply, which already went up in January. The cost of distribution includes the poles and wires used to carry electricity.

The public advocate opposes such a high hike. The state hopes to hear from everyone concerned.

“The public hearings, this week and next, are the opportunity for us to hear directly from customers both in terms of how they feel about their rate increase, but also how they feel about their service, reliability, anything else that should be taken into account when we consider the proposal CMP has brought forward,” said Phil Bartlett, chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, reported $881 million in profit last year.

Mainers will vote this fall on replacing CMP and Versant Power with a consumer-owned utility.

There are three public hearings on the rate hike issue.

The first hearing is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ramada in Lewiston.

The second hearing is at 4 p.m. Thursday at the utilities commission’s offices at 26 Katherine Drive in Hallowell.

The final public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Ramada in Saco.

Regulators hope to reach a decision by July.