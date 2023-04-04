The Auburn City Council approved the sale of the former St. Louis Church on Dunn Street for $50,000 with a plan to turn the former church into an apartment building.

The developer wants to turn the building into 20 market-rate apartments, a combination of one- and two-bedroom units.

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque is delighted that St. Louis Church will be receiving the attention and care it needs and deserves.

“Auburn’s really been ahead of most municipalities in the state of Maine dealing with the housing crisis. We started these processes back in 2018/2019, and we’re seeing the results of it now, which is very encouraging for us. We’re grateful, but also it should serve as an indicator to other municipalities that they can’t delay,” Levesque said.

The church will need an estimated $940,000 in repairs, but is said to be structurally sound.