This story will be updated.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Firefighters from Piscataquis and Penobscot counties are battling a house fire in Dover-Foxcroft.

The house on Cherry Street went up in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters were still battling the blaze at 11:50 a.m.

Firefighters from departments in Dover-Foxcroft, Guilford, Milo, Monson and Sangerville were called to the blaze. Dover-Foxcroft Fire Chief Brian Gaudet also requested help from Penobscot departments, such as those in Dexter and Corinth, because more manpower was needed.

Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN