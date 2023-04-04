Prize to be awarded to top cohort company during Demo Day Event in Waterville

WATERVILLE — Dirigo Labs is pleased to announce Skowhegan Savings Bank will, once again, fund the pitch competition prize for its second cohort of Maine-based startups. The accelerator’s pitch competition will be held in downtown Waterville at the Maine Film Center on Thursday, May 4 from 5-8 p.m. Judges will evaluate 11 individual startup’s pitch delivery, capital strategy, innovation, team, and potential for economic impact in Maine. The cohort cycle began on Jan. 26 and is based at the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville.

“Our foundation is pleased to again partner with Dirigo Labs to offer the pitch prize for their second accelerator program and pitch contest,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings. “At Skowhegan Savings, we are here to support Maine entrepreneurs and their local businesses that continue to bring innovation into the state. We feel that this program is in alignment with our values, by giving these start-ups additional tools to set them up for success in the future. Last year, we saw 12 very impressive Maine start-ups and look forward to seeing what this year’s cohort brings to the table.”

The 12-week program guides startups representing various industries through a targeted curriculum and helps founders execute their individual project plans. Each cohort company is matched with a curated board of local and national advisors from various industries. Seminar topics included utilizing public-private sector grants and economic incentives, customer acquisition strategies, capital planning, and intellectual property evaluation. Dirigo Labs’ second cohort includes a dynamic composition of 11 startup companies and 1 Innovation fellowship from a diverse array of industries, including health care and manufacturing to clean energy technologies.

“We are grateful for Skowhegan Savings Bank’s investment in Maine’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” stated Susan Ruhlin, managing director of Dirigo Labs. “With this funding, we can continue to support and elevate Maine’s innovators, empowering them to turn their ideas into reality and drive economic growth for our state.”

For startups and potential mentors interested in learning more about Dirigo Labs, please visit www.dirigolabs.org.