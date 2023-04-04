Harrison Scott scored a pair of goals in Bentley University’s 5-1 win over the University of Maine’s hockey team in October, and teammate Nicky Niemo added an empty-net goal for the winners.

The two forwards will be wearing UMaine uniforms in the fall.

Niemo and Scott, who both scored eight goals this past season for Bentley, are transferring to join the Black Bears. UMaine — which wound up 15-16-5 overall and 9-11-4 in Hockey East after going 7-22-4 and 5-17-2 the previous year — was 44th among 62 Division I teams in scoring this past season when it averaged just 2.56 goals per game.

They will both be able to play immediately, because the NCAA allows players to transfer once without having to sit out a year.

Niemo was Bentley’s leading scorer this season as a freshman with 8 goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 32 games for the Falcons, who wound up 11-21-2 overall and 8-16-2 in league play. He earned a spot on Atlantic Hockey’s All-Rookie team.

He also led the team in plus-minus at plus-seven. A player receives a plus one when they are on the ice when their team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal and a negative one when the opponent scores.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Niemo is a native of Middlebury, Vermont and was the second-leading goal scorer in the North American Hockey League two years ago when he had 38 goals in 60 games for the Lone Star Brahmas.

Scott, who is currently a sophomore, had 8 goals and 7 assists for 15 points in 32 games. His eight goals tied him for second on the team in goals with Niemo.

Scott had four goals and seven assists in 33 games his freshman year.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Scott, a native of San Jose, California, had 20 goals and 19 assists in 55 games for the Amarillo Bulls in 2020-21.

“I am super excited to be playing at Maine next year. They have a great hockey program with a lot of history,” Scott said. “I am looking forward to playing with high caliber players and coaches. There is a very exciting future at Maine.”

Niemo said that he can’t wait to play in the Black Bears’ home opener.

“Being from Vermont, I’m aware of all the teams in Hockey East. I have some friends from Maine who talk about the crowd and the atmosphere there. It’s second to none, really,” Niemo said.

Niemo said he likes the UMaine coaching staff and the direction of the program.

“The guys coming back are really good and they are adding some pretty talented incoming freshmen. I think the team is going to be real good this year,” Niemo said.

Joining the team is contingent upon the players being accepted into the institution and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.

UMaine returns its top four point-getters and goal scorers, but only second team All-Hockey East junior center Lynden Breen reached double figures in goals with 21 to go with his 15 assists.

Ben Poisson, Nolan Renwick and Donavan Houle all had nine goals to go with 17, 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

The Black Bears are expected to get a significant offensive lift from brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau. The New Brunswick natives were the top two scorers in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League.

Bradly Nadeau, who NHL scouting bureaus project as a first or second round draft pick in June, had 45 goals and 68 assists for 113 points in 54 regular season games for Penticton. Josh had 44-66-110 in 54 games for the Vees.

Bradly Nadeau, who will turn 18 in May, had seven goals and an assist in his first two playoff games entering Tuesday night’s game against the Trail Smoke Eaters, and 19-year-old Josh had a goal and six assists.