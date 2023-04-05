PORTLAND — In a reflection of the area’s rich tradition and diversity, six different languages will be employed during Easter Sunday Masses at Portland churches on April 9.

Spanish

Mass in Spanish will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 65 Mellen Street. The Mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Kevin Upham and Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland.

Azande

An Azande Mass for members of Greater Portland’s Sudanese Community will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street. Fr. Amandus Sway, AJ, will celebrate the Mass.

French

A Mass in English and French will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Upham will celebrate the Mass.

Latin

A Latin Mass will be offered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at noon with all of the prayers and hymns in Latin. The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Parent.

Polish

Mass will feature English and Polish at St. Louis Church, located on 279 Danforth Street, at 11:30 a.m. The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Selvaraj Kasi, HGN.

English

Masses in English will be offered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (8 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Seamus Griesbach and 10 a.m. celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley), St. Peter Church on 72 Federal Street (9 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Kevin Upham), and St. Christopher Church on 15 Central Avenue on Peaks Island (8:30 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Selvaraj Kasi, HGN).

For a complete listing of Easter Sunday Masses throughout Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/Easter.