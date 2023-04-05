Events feature preview of documentary “Man From Pretensia” and workshop on Cinéma Vérité

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce that Chih-Hsuan Liang, documentary filmmaker, and Joe Duva, cinematographer, have been named Spring 2023 Libra Scholars at UMF.



The Libra Professorship Program brings scholars of national and international prominence to University of Maine System campuses to provide students and members of the community with outstanding faculty models for teaching, research and public service.



The acclaimed filmmakers will be presenting a preview of their feature length documentary “Man From Pretensia” at the Emery Community Arts Center on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.



They will also be teaching a two-day, on Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, from 1-5 p.m., in classroom 222 in Merrill Hall. Spaces are limited. To sign up for the workshop contact Amy Neswald, UMF professor of creative writing, at Amy.Neswald@maine.edu. All events are free and open to the public.



Man From Pretentia, is a unique and intimate portrait of Paul hands-on workshop on Cinéma Vérité Bridgewater, a legendary New York art world figure who, during the 1980s East Village art scene, became known for discovering and supporting some of its best artists at the beginning of their careers, both as their patron and gallerist.



Thirty years later, at the age of 59 in 2013, Bridgewater began a Quixotic quest to launch another ambitious new gallery called ‘Smart Clothes,’ dedicated to the discovery and exhibition of new talent.



Man from Pretentia records Bridgewater’s journey that becomes a remarkable psychological study of Paul Bridgewater the man beyond his art world accomplishments, presented through vignettes of his earliest days arriving in New York penniless and how later he became an important patron and gallerist to many fledgling artists, some who went on to great fame while two of his most important and promising artists were tragically cut down in their prime by AIDS before achieving their due recognition.



These Libra Scholars presentations are co-sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the UMF Visual Art program and the Emery Community Arts Center.



More on the filmmakers



Chih-Hsuan Liang is a New York based documentary filmmaker and a Motion Picture Editors Guild member. She had worked with the award-winning documentarians Marc Levin and Ric Burns for the past eight years. Before coming to America, Chih worked in Public Television Service Taiwan as a writer and director and had won numerous awards, such as Basel Karlsruhe Forum, Golden Bell Awards, Japan Prize International Education Program, which qualified her for an O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability



Joe Duva is a cinematographer, film producer, and director. He has filmed various commercials, TV, films, and music videos during his career including the short film Lost Found, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He currently works with AMC Networks and is creating a sizzle reel for a New York documentary project He lives in New York City and has worked all over the world.