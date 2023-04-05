This story will be updated.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — First lady Jill Biden arrived just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to tour Southern Maine Community College.

Biden’s first stop was to the school’s automotive technology department. The garage was lined with cars on lifts adorned with license plates that read “Investing in America, Investing in Maine.”

As Biden entered, she was accompanied by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Biden’s visit marks a culmination of work the Maine Community College System has embarked on for nearly two decades, said the system’s president, David Daigler. The visit highlights the importance and success of Maine’s public community college system during a time in which enrollments at community colleges across the country are declining.

Community college enrollment has dropped 37 percent across the county since 2010, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That decline translates to a loss of about 2.6 million students.

But in Maine, the community college system has seen an influx of students, especially in recent semesters following the rollout of Gov. Janet Mills’ free community college program. In 2022, Mills proposed and the Legislature passed the program, which pays the tuition and fees for full-time community college students who graduated from high school or passed an equivalency exam from 2020 through 2023.

In its first year, the system has seen its enrollment increase a record 12 percent. Mills has proposed continuing the program for students from the high school graduating classes of 2024 and 2025.

The community college system in Maine was not always as multifaceted as it is today.

Its start dates back seven decades ago, when the Maine Vocational Technical Institute was created. In 2003, the community college system was formally created, refocusing its mission from just career readiness to getting more students ready to move on to a four-year institution.

“We never really lost our roots in technical and occupational education, but we did expand our base to be able to include those necessary transfer elements to really help support enrollments in the four year institutions and specifically the University [of Maine] System,” Daigler said.