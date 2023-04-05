Chilly temperatures are in store for Maine on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for all of inland Maine.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with cloudy skies. Rain and freezing rain will develop heading into the evening hours. The forecast calls for all rain at the coast, but for inland Maine and the mountains a period of freezing rain looks likely.

After sunset, the threat for icy roads increases substantially across the state.

Temperatures should get back above freezing by sunrise Thursday, eliminating any lingering ice.

Scattered rain showers or even thundershowers remain possible on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid- to high 50s in southern Maine. A wide temperature range expected across the state, with the mildest temperatures toward the New Hampshire border.

Slightly cooler air filters into Maine for Friday, though temperatures will likely remain mild and reach into the 50s.

Skies are expected to gradually clear, and it looks extremely windy, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

The winds die down heading into Easter weekend, which looks gorgeous across the state. Highs will be in the 40s with sun Saturday and in the 50s with lots of sun on Easter Sunday.

The mild and sunny trend continues into next week as well. A pattern shift will bring much warmer temperatures to Maine. Widespread 60s are likely by Tuesday, even the 70s aren’t out of the question. We look to be even warmer than that by the middle of next week.