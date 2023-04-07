All are invited to attend one of the free sessions of the popular “Homilies on Canvas” series, presented by Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Windham, Westbrook, and Gorham. The focus of these sessions will be “The Supper at Emmaus.”

“While the overwhelmingly most common setting of artists depicting the mystery of the Eucharist has been the Last Supper for obvious reasons, the other significant Biblical eucharistic event took place after Christ’s resurrection in a small town named Emmaus,” said Fr. Phillips. “And so, the Supper at Emmaus, like the Last Supper, has captured the imagination and creativity of artists like Caravaggio and others who have used their artistic gifts and skills to deliver their ‘homilies on canvas’ about the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist.”

The sessions, which are 90-minute presentations that will offer the same information, are set for:

Windham

Monday, April 17, 6 p.m.

Hall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail

Westbrook

Friday, April 21, 11 a.m.

Hall of St. Hyacinth Church on 268 Brown Street

(complimentary light luncheon to follow the presentation)

Gorham

Saturday, April 22, 9:30 a.m.

Hall of St. Anne Church on 299 Main Street

Windham

Sunday, April 30, 11:15 a.m. (after 10:15 a.m. Mass)

Hall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail

Participants will look in depth with eyes of faith at the painter’s “homily” and compare and contrast three other similar yet significantly different artistic depictions.



“As a post-resurrection event, the Easter season is a fitting time to prayerfully consider and contemplate Caravaggio’s stunning work,” said Fr. Phillips.

No advance registration is required. For more information, call 207-857-0490.