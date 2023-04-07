ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners on growing unique fruits in Maine from 6–7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

Join orchardist and nurseryman Jesse Stevens for Beyond the Apple: Growing Unique Fruit in Maine, a webinar focused on lesser known perennial and woody crops. For 15 years, Stevens has been trialing a wide variety of fruit- and nut-bearing plants in western Maine and will share his experiences of growing, propagating, harvesting, marketing and utilizing species like hardy kiwi, haskap, figs and many more.



Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-beyond-the-apple-growing-unique-fruit-in-maine/ to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Katherine Garland at 207-942-7396 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.