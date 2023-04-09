ORONO — The 2023 Annual UMaine Student Symposium for Research and Creative Activity will be held on Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts. The event will showcase the research and creative work being done by University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias graduate and undergraduate students across disciplines. This event gives the wider UMaine community, including local business and legislative leaders, the opportunity to interact one-on-one with students who are shaping the future of Maine in education, art, engineering, science and the humanities.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kelsey Stoyanova, 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year. Stoyanova teaches eighth grade language arts at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden, and is a proud UMaine alumna.

The UMaine Student Symposium is the culmination of Maine Impact Week, a yearly series of events focused on providing the public an opportunity to learn about UMaine’s ongoing research and outreach efforts into the local community and beyond.

The symposium is free and open to the public; registration is required. For more information about the program, the book of abstracts and information on attending, please visit the symposium webpage. Tag and follow the event on social media using the hashtag #UMSS23.