An Augusta man has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on crash in Turner in December.

Jacob Diaz, 24, was charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, reckless conduct and speeding in excess of 30 mph over the speed limit, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Diaz was allegedly racing an Army green Dodge pickup truck north on Route 4, also known as Auburn Road, about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2022, when he passed a tractor-trailer in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and collided with a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette as she turned onto Route 4 from Upper Street, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Ivers — who was heading to Brunswick to deliver Christmas gifts to her family, according to the Sun Journal — died at the scene.

Diaz and his passenger, 23-year-old Alana Hartford of Leeds, were ejected. The two were taken to a local hospital.

Diaz was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday and was being held on $100,000 bail at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.