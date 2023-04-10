Applications for Machias Savings Bank’s 2023 Community Development Grant are now open. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to deserving projects, resulting in a total of $100,000 in funding to organizations around the state.

Machias Savings Bank seeks to support 501(c)3 organizations prioritizing financial health, community wellness, youth and education, and economic development projects focused on community development. An emphasis will be made on projects that will benefit low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families. Grant funds will be awarded to projects or services that create or retain jobs, revitalize communities within the bank’s service area, and help to provide affordable housing or other programs designed to assist low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families.

“As a bank, supporting community development across the state is one of the driving factors in our work, and this is just one endeavor that helps us do that,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, Community Experience Manager at Machias Savings Bank. “We’re proud to collaborate with such deserving organizations, and I look forward to learning more about this year’s applicants.”

In past years, the grant has funded projects including business incubator programs, housing programs, innovation in natural resource-based businesses, technology assistance for entrepreneurs, mentorship for workforce development and/or entrepreneurship, youth-based entrepreneurship programs, financial wellness education, and nutritional support initiatives.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, May 19. Complete grant guidelines and specifics on submitting applications can be found online at http://www.machiassavings.bank/guidelines.aspx.