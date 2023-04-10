The owners of Anglers Restaurant, a seafood restaurant located at 91 Coldbrook Road in Hampden, announced Saturday that they would close that location permanently.

Owner Bud Hall posted a message on the Anglers Facebook page saying the Hampden restaurant will close on April 23. Anglers Restaurants in Searsport and Newport will remain open.

Hall attributed the closure to “workforce and economic challenges.” A call to the restaurant was not answered on Sunday.

Anglers in Hampden opened in 2009, in a stone building the owners converted into a restaurant. The Halls opened the first Anglers Restaurant location in Searsport in 2000, followed by a second in Newport in 2002.

All Anglers restaurants specialize in fresh Maine seafood, prepared in a variety of traditional ways, as well as burgers and chicken dishes.

The Bangor Daily News profiled Anglers in Hampden in the very early weeks of the pandemic, when the restaurant closed its doors for what in March 2020 was an unknown amount of time.

Many in the hospitality industry are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, after many people who formerly worked in restaurants left the industry for different jobs.