A rare April week ahead in Maine full of warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. Not a drop of rain is in the forecast, and the potential is there for summer-like temperatures late this week.

Monday will be sunny and beautiful. Highs reach the low 60s, with a seabreeze keeping the coast around 60.

Tuesday will bring more clouds, though there will still be plenty of sun. Temperatures will be very mild, with highs in the mid- to high 60s, and some inland towns see the mercury hit 70.

Wednesday will be cooler, but sunny once again. Highs will be around 60 with breezy winds, and with the very dry conditions this week, the fire danger will ramp up Wednesday.

Thursday we’ll warm back up into the mid- to high 60s or even low 70s for inland areas. Lots of sun once again.

Friday will be the warmest day this week. Big warmth looks likely with widespread 70s, and even temperatures in the 80s aren’t out of the question. At the very least, it looks likely some inland towns will be near 80 degrees.

More typical April weather returns for the weekend, though it will still be mild and dry. Highs will be in the low 60s inland and 50s along the coast with a mix of sun and clouds.