BANGOR — To honor National Volunteer Month in April, UScellular associates in Brewer volunteered at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter to help prepare meals for more than 40 individuals. This activity is one of 40 Acts of Service that UScellular associates are hosting throughout its service areas this month to also commemorate the company’s 40th anniversary.

“At UScellular, it’s important that we give back to the communities that we serve,” said Roderick Pinkney, store manager at UScellular in Brewer. “We were excited to help the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter prepare nutritious meals for individuals in need, and we create meaningful connections with each other while also taking the time to do something positive for the greater Bangor community.”

Four associates from the UScellular Brewer retail store were on hand to help prepare meals and serve more than 40 individuals at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Since 2009, UScellular has invested more than $35 million in monetary donations, technology resources and countless experiences to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.



