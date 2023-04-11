THOMASTON – Watts Hall Community Arts invites anyone age 16 or older to explore movement and partnering with Resurgence Dance Company Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main St./Route 1.

Resurgence Dance Company’s contact improv dance workshop will run for four weeks, Saturdays April 15 through May 6. Enrollment is flexible – attend one time or as many as you like during the series. Cost is $20 per drop-in, $60 for the whole series. This class is great for experienced contemporary ballet dancers, theater people, martial artists, or anyone looking for a new style of movement.

Attendees are invited to bring a partner or fly solo for this post-modern dance class. No previous dance experience is required, but participants must be comfortable with safe person-to-person contact. The series’ focus will be on flowing and finding connection with a partner through Tai Chi-like movement.

For more information about or to register for the workshop series, send an email to Ashley Steeves, director of Resurgence Dance Company, at kineticallyme@gmail.com. The Watts Hall Community Arts website has information as well, and can be found at https://wattshallthomaston.com.

Watts Hall Community Arts is the nonprofit tasked by the Town of Thomaston to manage and promote use of the second floor of the historic downtown Watts Hall. For more information, email wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.