Exploring Acting with Ten Bucks Theatre 2-5 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 to May 20 — $250.

This class is intended for actors ages 18-plus, whether you are 18 or 98 years old! Come join us and start learning the art of acting.

Exploring acting is a 6-week workshop for the beginning actor. This class is perfect for anyone curious about the world of being onstage. No experience is necessary to participate. You only need a desire to find out what being in a play and walking in the shoes of an actor is all about!

Students will work with Bangor area professional actors and arts educators (and active Ten Bucks members) Ben Layman and Julie Arnold Lisnet. Each three hour class will consist of fun and active workshops in using the body and voice, text analysis and scene study as well ensemble building.

Attendees can expect to finish the class ready to tackle a first experience onstage. Come play with us in a low pressure and fun environment.

Questions? Email info@tenbuckstheatre.org.

To sign-up, complete the registration form athttps://checkout.square.site/merchant/E6STKHMNC2V04/checkout/YA5CSTWJENIYRF6NBF5DY2LK.