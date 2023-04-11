PORTLAND — The Portland Housing Authority is pleased to announce Tony McDonald as the authority’s new director of information technology. McDonald is responsible for the housing authority’s IT systems and administration, ensuring that technology resources are aligned with both residents’ needs and housing authority operational needs.

McDonald brings over 10 years of experience servicing networks and systems, mastering network security, and has comprehensive knowledge of active directories. Most recently, McDonald was a senior field systems engineer at COCC, a client-owned financial technology company where he managed multiple security systems and networks for different companies, ensuring their efficiency.

“Over time, housing and information technology have become inextricably intertwined as more and more aspects of work and daily life become digital and Internet-connected,” said PHA Executive Director Brian Frost. “As we undertake rehabilitations of properties across our portfolio as well as plan construction of new housing, Tony’s expertise and enthusiasm will ensure we consider the IT needs of both current and future residents, as well as our own operational IT and resident communication needs.”

McDonald holds multiple certifications from CompTIA and Windows 365 in security, networks, troubleshooting, and servers.



Established in 1943, the Portland Housing Authority provides long-term, affordable fair rental housing and assistance to more than 3,000 low-income families, seniors and disabled individuals through its Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs. PHA houses over 6,500 residents, close to 10 percent of the city’s population. PHA believes that providing safe, quality, affordable housing gives residents the stability and opportunity for success they need and deserve. For more information, visit http://www.porthouse.org.